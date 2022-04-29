Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for April 29, 2022

tacos

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Franklin | Spring Hill | Fairview | Nolensville

RestaurantAddressScore / Follow UpDate
Chile Burrito330 Franklin Rd #91188 / 984/19/2022
Esquina Cantina710 Old Hickory Blvd UNIT 30288 / 9811/2/2021
Chipotle Mexican Grill269 Franklin Rd88 / 982/28/2022
Cinco De Mayo4944 Thoroughbred Ln953/22/2022
Chuy's100 E Park Dr91 / 984/8/2022
Las Palmas6688 Nolensville Pike10012/1/2021
Local Taco146 Pewitt Dr92 / 994/4/2022
Mazatlán Restaurant116 Wilson Pike Cir75 / 941/10/2022
Mexicali Grill1724 Carothers Pkwy95 / 10011/24/2021
Moe's Southwest Grill101 Creekside Crossing1003/14/2022
QDOBA Mexican Eats782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 12095 / 1002/1/2021
Taco Bell5002 Maryland Way1008/25/2021
Taco Bell6718 Nolensville Pike
Uncle Julio's209 Franklin Rd10012/8/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

