Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Brentwood for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Brentwood with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Franklin | Spring Hill | Fairview | Nolensville

Restaurant Address Score / Follow Up Date Chile Burrito 330 Franklin Rd #911 88 / 98 4/19/2022 Esquina Cantina 710 Old Hickory Blvd UNIT 302 88 / 98 11/2/2021 Chipotle Mexican Grill 269 Franklin Rd 88 / 98 2/28/2022 Cinco De Mayo 4944 Thoroughbred Ln 95 3/22/2022 Chuy's 100 E Park Dr 91 / 98 4/8/2022 Las Palmas 6688 Nolensville Pike 100 12/1/2021 Local Taco 146 Pewitt Dr 92 / 99 4/4/2022 Mazatlán Restaurant 116 Wilson Pike Cir 75 / 94 1/10/2022 Mexicali Grill 1724 Carothers Pkwy 95 / 100 11/24/2021 Moe's Southwest Grill 101 Creekside Crossing 100 3/14/2022 QDOBA Mexican Eats 782 Old Hickory Blvd Suite 120 95 / 100 2/1/2021 Taco Bell 5002 Maryland Way 100 8/25/2021 Taco Bell 6718 Nolensville Pike Uncle Julio's 209 Franklin Rd 100 12/8/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.