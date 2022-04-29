Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Score / Follow Up Date Acapulco Mexican Grill 2001 Campbell Station Pkwy 90 / 100 2/7/2022 Amigos Mexican Grill 1025 Crossings Blvd 99 12/16/2021 Cali Burrito Mexican Grill 4935 main st suite 1 87 / 97 2/17/2022 Chipotle Mexican Grill 2098 Wall St 100 2/25/2022 Costa Vida 2014 Crossings Circle 89 / 99 3/24/2022 Don Arturo's Mexican Grill 4910 Main St 94 / 96 1/20/2022 La Villa Taqueria 2015 Wall St 97 11/17/2021 Moe's Southwest Grill 1001 Crossings Blvd 100 3/21/2022 Mojo's Tacos Thompsons Station 100 1/10/2022 Pancho's Place 120 Kedron Pkwy 97 12/16/2021 Taco Bell 4936 Columbia Pike 99 7/8/2021 Taco Bell 4880 Port Royal Rd 100 12/3/2021 The Old Oak 4383 Kedron Rd 100 2/8/2022 Tito's Mexican Restaurant 4886 Port Royal Rd 100 12/16/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.