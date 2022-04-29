Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Spring Hill for April 29, 2022

cali burrito carne asada
Photo by Michael Carpenter

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Spring Hill with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

RestaurantAddressScore / Follow UpDate
Acapulco Mexican Grill2001 Campbell Station Pkwy90 / 1002/7/2022
Amigos Mexican Grill1025 Crossings Blvd9912/16/2021
Cali Burrito Mexican Grill4935 main st suite 187 / 972/17/2022
Chipotle Mexican Grill2098 Wall St1002/25/2022
Costa Vida2014 Crossings Circle89 / 993/24/2022
Don Arturo's Mexican Grill4910 Main St94 / 961/20/2022
La Villa Taqueria2015 Wall St9711/17/2021
Moe's Southwest Grill1001 Crossings Blvd1003/21/2022
Mojo's TacosThompsons Station1001/10/2022
Pancho's Place120 Kedron Pkwy9712/16/2021
Taco Bell4936 Columbia Pike997/8/2021
Taco Bell4880 Port Royal Rd10012/3/2021
The Old Oak4383 Kedron Rd 1002/8/2022
Tito's Mexican Restaurant4886 Port Royal Rd10012/16/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

