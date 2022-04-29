Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Nolensville for April 29, 2022

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Nolensville with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Restaurant Address Score / Follow Up Date Cabos Mexican Restaurant 7336 Nolensville Rd 100 3/30/2022 Campo Azul 7240 Nolensville Rd 96 11/22/2021 Oscar's Taco Shop 7177 Nolensville Rd 99 11/10/2021 Titos Mexican Restaurant 3 Burkitt Commons Ave Suite 315 89 / 99 12/28/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.