Health Inspections: Mexican Restaurants in Nolensville for April 29, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
generic mexican food stock

These are the scores for Mexican restaurants in Nolensville with their most recent inspection score as of April 28, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Franklin | Spring Hill | Brentwood | Fairview

RestaurantAddressScore / Follow UpDate
Cabos Mexican Restaurant7336 Nolensville Rd1003/30/2022
Campo Azul7240 Nolensville Rd9611/22/2021
Oscar's Taco Shop7177 Nolensville Rd9911/10/2021
Titos Mexican Restaurant3 Burkitt Commons Ave Suite 31589 / 9912/28/2021

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here