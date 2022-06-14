Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Williamson County for June 14, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of June 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

Place Score / Follow Up Date City Address Daylight Donuts 93 / 95 3/11/2022 Spring Hill 4926 Port Royal Rd. Donut Palace 90 / 95 2/15/2022 Spring Hill 5228 N. Main St,, STE B Duck Donuts 100 9/8/2021 Brentwood 101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1000 Dunkin' Donuts 93 / 98 9/22/2021 Brentwood 4930 Thoroughbred Lane Dunkin' Donuts 99 1/26/2022 Franklin 1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1 Dunkin' Donuts 83 / 98 10/13/2021 Franklin 9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101 Dunkin' donuts 99 3/18/2022 Spring Hill 1098A Wall St. Dunkin' Donuts 92 / 99 3/25/2022 Spring Hill 4885 Port Royal Rd. Dunkin' Donuts 98 1/21/2022 Fairview 2243 Fairview Blvd. West Five Daughters Bakery 99 3/7/2022 Franklin 230 Franklin Road (Inside Factory) Itty Bitty Donuts 100 5/4/2022 Nolensville 7311-B, Nolensville Rd Krispy Kreme 99 8/24/2021 Brentwood 1733 Mallory Lane. Peace Love and Little Donuts 100 2/2/2022 Brentwood 213 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Tiny Little Donuts 95 4/29/2021 Franklin 1203 Murfreesboro Rd Tiny Little Donuts 100 10/14/2021 Franklin 328 5th Avenue North

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.