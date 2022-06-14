Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Williamson County for June 14, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of June 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores.

PlaceScore / Follow UpDateCityAddress
Daylight Donuts93 / 953/11/2022Spring Hill4926 Port Royal Rd.
Donut Palace90 / 952/15/2022Spring Hill5228 N. Main St,, STE B
Duck Donuts1009/8/2021Brentwood101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1000
Dunkin' Donuts93 / 989/22/2021Brentwood4930 Thoroughbred Lane
Dunkin' Donuts991/26/2022Franklin1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1
Dunkin' Donuts83 / 9810/13/2021Franklin9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101
Dunkin' donuts993/18/2022Spring Hill1098A Wall St.
Dunkin' Donuts92 / 993/25/2022Spring Hill4885 Port Royal Rd.
Dunkin' Donuts981/21/2022Fairview2243 Fairview Blvd. West
Five Daughters Bakery993/7/2022Franklin230 Franklin Road (Inside Factory)
Itty Bitty Donuts1005/4/2022Nolensville7311-B, Nolensville Rd
Krispy Kreme998/24/2021Brentwood1733 Mallory Lane.
Peace Love and Little Donuts1002/2/2022Brentwood213 Franklin Rd Suite 120
Tiny Little Donuts954/29/2021Franklin1203 Murfreesboro Rd
Tiny Little Donuts10010/14/2021Franklin328 5th Avenue North

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

