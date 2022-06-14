Health Inspections: Donut Shops in Williamson County for June 14, 2022

These are the most recent inspection scores for donut shops in Williamson County Tennessee as of June 13, 2022. Click here for more health scores.
|Place
|Score / Follow Up
|Date
|City
|Address
|Daylight Donuts
|93 / 95
|3/11/2022
|Spring Hill
|4926 Port Royal Rd.
|Donut Palace
|90 / 95
|2/15/2022
|Spring Hill
|5228 N. Main St,, STE B
|Duck Donuts
|100
|9/8/2021
|Brentwood
|101 Creekside Crossing Suite 1000
|Dunkin' Donuts
|93 / 98
|9/22/2021
|Brentwood
|4930 Thoroughbred Lane
|Dunkin' Donuts
|99
|1/26/2022
|Franklin
|1441 New Hwy 96 Suite 1
|Dunkin' Donuts
|83 / 98
|10/13/2021
|Franklin
|9100-A Carothers Pkwy ste 101
|Dunkin' donuts
|99
|3/18/2022
|Spring Hill
|1098A Wall St.
|Dunkin' Donuts
|92 / 99
|3/25/2022
|Spring Hill
|4885 Port Royal Rd.
|Dunkin' Donuts
|98
|1/21/2022
|Fairview
|2243 Fairview Blvd. West
|Five Daughters Bakery
|99
|3/7/2022
|Franklin
|230 Franklin Road (Inside Factory)
|Itty Bitty Donuts
|100
|5/4/2022
|Nolensville
|7311-B, Nolensville Rd
|Krispy Kreme
|99
|8/24/2021
|Brentwood
|1733 Mallory Lane.
|Peace Love and Little Donuts
|100
|2/2/2022
|Brentwood
|213 Franklin Rd Suite 120
|Tiny Little Donuts
|95
|4/29/2021
|Franklin
|1203 Murfreesboro Rd
|Tiny Little Donuts
|100
|10/14/2021
|Franklin
|328 5th Avenue North
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.