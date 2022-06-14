Lotto America Jackpot Estimated at $15 Million for June 15th Drawing

NASHVILLE—Did you know? Lotto America is a multi-state drawing-style game with drawings twice a week, jackpots that start at $2 million and nine different ways to win. Just one way to win is by matching five numbers, which is how a lucky player in Columbia, Tennessee, recently won $20,000.

Penny Floyd told us she was thrilled with the Lotto America win, which will pay for a new heating and air unit with some money left over. That ticket was purchased at Gas N Go, 2491 New Lewisburg Hwy. in Columbia.

Penny’s prize was part of a total of nearly $23 million in Tennessee Lottery prizes won during the week of May 29-June 4, 2022.

And more good news: The Lotto America jackpot for June 15 is estimated at $15.27 million.

As always, the Lottery encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.3 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $17.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.67 billion in commissions.

