Hattie B’s Announces Partnership with Titans

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the locally-based, family owned-and-operated fast casual eatery, touches down at Nissan Stadium with two locations to serve fans at all Tennessee Titans home games and other major sports and entertainment events.

“Hattie B’s continues to be a Nashville favorite serving our neighbors and friends for more than a decade,” Titans Senior Vice President Adam Nuse said. “We can’t wait to see our fans enjoying their signature hot chicken on Sundays at Nissan Stadium.”

As an official partner of the Tennessee Titans, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken will be available on the 100-level concourse in the south end zone and on the west 300 level.

“We’re excited to team up with the Titans to finally bring our hot chicken to Nissan Stadium,” Nick Bishop, Jr., co-founder of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, said.

Hattie B’s hopes to enhance the fan experience with a menu featuring their hot chicken sandwich and jumbo chicken tenders; several snacks including tater tots, fried pickles and their Flock Chips; and Drinking Buddy Golden Ale, Hattie B’s beer with Jackalope Brewing Company.

“We’re fired up to Titan Up and bring the hot chicken heat to every home game,” Hattie B’s Vice President of Operations Jonathan Carothers said. “We’ll have a variety of heat levels and our Southern fried option with no heat so there’s something for every palate. Fans can find us in Sections 121 and 339 and the suites.”

