Harken Hall Announces A Salute to Johnny Cash

Harken Hall is proud to announce CashBack: A Salute to Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash on November 20.

Madison has deep roots in the Cash family story — from Johnny and June’s longtime home on Old Hickory Lake to Johnny’s restoration of the historic Amqui Station that sits next door to Harken Hall. On November 20, those ties come full circle with CashBack, the acclaimed tribute band bringing the music of Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash back to Madison.

Led by Leif Bondarenko, CashBack delivers the grit, soul, and spirit of the Man in Black with uncanny authenticity. From “Folsom Prison Blues” to “Ring of Fire,” the band covers decades of classics with roaring guitars, driving rhythm, and heartfelt duets. Guest vocalist Cheyloe Martin channels June’s fire and warmth, making this tribute as much a celebration of their partnership as of Johnny’s legendary career.

This isn’t an imitation — it’s a living, breathing salute to the music that shaped American culture and left its mark in Madison.

Seating is general admission, and tickets are $30, $50 and $60. Complimentary parking is available both onsite and at nearby lots. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115. The doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the Harken Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. For more information call (615) 326-1369.

