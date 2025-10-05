Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 8, 2025

See Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for September 8-12, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$525,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91
|1720 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$744,691
|Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86
|110 Arkstone Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$498,750
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|3006 Sommette Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$815,373
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|634 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$805,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|680 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$726,999
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|647 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$580,000
|Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 16
|2009 Keiser St
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$780,000
|Benevento East Ph 2 Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 123
|5010 Moretto Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$640,000
|Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 93
|3067 Boxbury Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$733,898
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|1010 Myrtle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$429,900
|Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 72
|2307 Hayward Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$375,000
|Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 72
|1019 Lexington Farms Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$1,135,000
|Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 129
|4024 Campania Strada
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$450,000
|Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 108
|1018 Lowrey Pl
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$505,000
|Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 68
|1905 Bugle Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$965,000
|Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 50
|3013 Arbuckle Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$858,634
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|651 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$430,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 89
|1253 Annapolis Cir
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$575,000
|Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 137
|1902 Baileys Trace Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$807,452
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|653 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$700,000
|Harpeth-peyt Rd
|Thompson Station
|37179
|$553,160
|1742 Barker Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,402,374
|Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 78
|4065 Kathie Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,985,498
|Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 34
|5128 Bond Mill Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$825,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 74
|2085 Callaway Park Place
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Mountain View Pvt Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 554
|1012 Rochelle Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$823,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 146
|2203 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$565,000
|Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 83
|2779 Landcashire Ct
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$26,410,822
|Sedberry Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$585,000
|Cameron Farms Sec 7-b Pb 26 Pg 28
|2569 Milton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$3,192,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1928 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$535,900
|Towne Village @tollgate
|2000 Bungalow Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$300,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3245 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
