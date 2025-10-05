Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Sept. 8, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

See Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for September 8-12, 2025. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$525,000Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 911720 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$744,691Cherry Grove Add Ph3 Pb 78 Pg 86110 Arkstone LnSpring Hill37174
$498,750Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 163006 Sommette DrSpring Hill37174
$815,373Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143634 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$805,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143680 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$726,999Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143647 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$580,000Crossing @ Wades Grove Sec4 Pb 48 Pg 162009 Keiser StSpring Hill37174
$780,000Benevento East Ph 2 Sec3 Pb 59 Pg 1235010 Moretto CtSpring Hill37174
$640,000Copper Ridge Ph6 Pb 73 Pg 933067 Boxbury LnSpring Hill37174
$733,898Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 1431010 Myrtle LnSpring Hill37174
$429,900Wyngate Est Ph 4 Pb 27 Pg 722307 Hayward LnSpring Hill37174
$375,000Lexington Farms Sec 2 Pb 39 Pg 721019 Lexington Farms DrSpring Hill37174
$1,135,000Benevento Ph 2 Pb 45 Pg 1294024 Campania StradaSpring Hill37174
$450,000Baker Springs Sec 2 Pb 36 Pg 1081018 Lowrey PlSpring Hill37174
$505,000Chapmans Retreat Ph 1 Pb 35 Pg 681905 Bugle CtSpring Hill37174
$965,000Autumn Ridge Sec1 Ph3 Pb 52 Pg 503013 Arbuckle LnSpring Hill37174
$858,634Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143651 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$430,000Newport Crossing Sec 3 Pb 33 Pg 891253 Annapolis CirSpring Hill37174
$575,000Burtonwood Sec 1 Pb 31 Pg 1371902 Baileys Trace DrSpring Hill37174
$807,452Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143653 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$700,000Harpeth-peyt RdThompson Station37179
$553,1601742 Barker RdThompsons Station37179
$1,402,374Fountain View Sec1 Pb 81 Pg 784065 Kathie DrThompsons Station37179
$1,985,498Mill @ Bond Springs Sec2 Pb 75 Pg 345128 Bond Mill RdThompsons Station37179
$825,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec 8a Pb 60 Pg 742085 Callaway Park PlaceThompsons Station37179
$490,000Mountain View Pvt DrThompsons Station37179
$490,000Tollgate Village Townhomes Pb 4321 Pg 5541012 Rochelle AveThompsons Station37179
$823,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4c Pb 59 Pg 1462203 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$565,000Crowne Pointe Sec 3 Pb 24 Pg 832779 Landcashire CtThompsons Station37179
$26,410,822Sedberry RdThompsons Station37179
$585,000Cameron Farms Sec 7-b Pb 26 Pg 282569 Milton LnThompsons Station37179
$3,192,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071928 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$535,900Towne Village @tollgate2000 Bungalow DrThompsons Station37179
$300,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363245 Arundel LnThompsons Station37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here