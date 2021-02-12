Happy Pawlentines Day! 5 Reasons Your Dog is the Best V-Day Date

The planning, the reservations, the uncomfortable clothes and shoes… Valentine’s Day dates can be kind of a hassle and a pain… literally! But you don’t have to worry or even look for a Valentine’s date. You already have unconditional love at home with your favorite pup! Here are our five favorite reasons why your dog is really the best date ever for Valentine’s Day.

1. Sense of Humor

Everyone knows how important a sense of humor is in a date. After all, if you’re not having fun, smiling or laughing, how good can the date be? And no one keeps you in stitches like your sweet, funny pup. No matter how good or bad a day you’ve had, your dog is always ready to make you laugh and smile.

2. Appearance Unimportant

Maybe you’ve seen it on a personals page: “appearance unimportant.” No one ever means it. But your dog does! No need for fixed hair, fancy clothes, shoes, or even makeup. Your dog truly loves you just the way you are… appearance, included!

3. You Know How the Night’s Going to End

You know that dreaded moment towards the end of a date when you’re not sure if they think it’s gone as well as you do… or they think it’s way better than you do? Do we kiss? Shake hands? Are they leaving with someone else? No worries! The loyalty of your dog date is unquestionable and guaranteed. They are yours and yours alone. And, you know, when the date is over, you’ll curl up together.

4.Unconditional Love

There’s no need for impressing. Your pup loves you unconditionally. You don’t have to buy expensive gifts, trinkets or trips. You don’t have to say or do all the right things. If you have a bad day, they love you. If you want to talk their cute, floppy ears off, they listen. If you want to sit quietly, they’ll snuggle up. Want to go for a run? They’re game! They will literally let you steer the entire relationship and go along quite happily for the ride. They just want to be a part of your life and make you happy. What’s not to love?

5. No Need to Share Dessert

The meal was wonderful, the dessert is brought, and your date––who previously declined dessert––has now decided they’ll just have “a bite” of yours. Um… no. You wanted dessert? You should have ordered dessert! This one’s mine. Luckily for you, it’s not safe or healthy to share sweet human treats with dogs. You get to keep it all to yourself!

But don’t leave them out… pick them up their own adorable Pawlentine’s Day treat from Three Dog Bakery. Personalized DOGversation heart cakes can express your devotion to them. The lovebug cupcakes are almost too cute to eat! Almost. And the cookie boxes and treats will be sure to make your dog know they are #1 in your heart.

Shop In-Store or Pick Up Curbside

Our Mt. Juliet location has an excellent variety of special treats in the case. You can shop in store or online, or you can call at (615) 701-2128 to talk through your options. Don’t want to come inside? No problem, we offer curbside pickup as well!

Three Dog Bakery – Mt. Juliet Store

1982 W. Providence Pkwy #102

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Get Directions