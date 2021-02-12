Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1. Better Than Ezra’s Kevin Griffin Virtual Valentine Celebration
Sunday, Feb. 14, 8:30 pm
Looking for something to do after your candlelit dinner? Join Kevin Griffin for a cupid shuffle of all your favorite BTE love songs on February 14 at 8:30 CT on BTE’s Facebook Page. The Livestream show and a portion of all proceeds will benefit the American Heart Association
2. Vintage 615 Galentine Event
Vintage 615
5075 Main Street, Spring Hill
Friday, Feb. 12, 10 am – 5 pm
The Galentine’s celebration will take place on Friday, Feb. 12 from 10:00 to 5:00 p.m. when Vintage 615 customers are invited to bring their friends in for a day of shopping and mimosas. Ziegler will offer Galentine’s Day cards and chocolates and hopes her customers will spend the day celebrating friendship with their nearest and dearest.
3. Nashville Show at Music City Center
Music City Center
201 5th Avenue South, Nashville
Friday, Feb. 12, 9 am – 5 pm- Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 am – 4 pm
The Nashville Show, formerly Tailgate Music Valley Antique Show, will be held at the Music City Center on February 11-13, 2021.
This show of over 30 years will be bustling with activity and sold signs will be going up on all types of merchandise. American and Continental Furniture, Folk Art, Fine Art, Garden, Industrial artifacts, linens, Quilts, Jewelry, Pottery, China, Holiday memorabilia, and stylish unique items galore.
Purchase tickets here.
4. Rom-Com Trivia at Americana Taphouse
94 E Main Street, Franklin
Sunday, Feb. 14, 7 pm
Test your knowledge of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time starring the quintessential rom-com queens: Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan & Drew Barrymore.
Free to play with a $15 per person food/drink minimum. Call 615-790-2309 for reservations or book online via OpenTable.
5. Virtual Chinese New Year Celebration
Saturday, Feb. 13, 1 p – 3 pm
In addition, to Valentine’s Day weekend, it’s also Chinese New Year. The Chinese Art Alliance of Nashville is hosting a free online celebration for the Year of the Ox. This is a free event, open to the public. The online event will have a one-hour presentation that includes dancing, singing, drumming, and professional musicians including Wu Fei, Bob Tigert. They also will have professional jugglers, Playing by Air, and CAAN’s lion dancers, dragon dancers, and Chinese dancers.
Register for the event here.