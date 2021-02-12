Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

3. Nashville Show at Music City Center

Music City Center

201 5th Avenue South, Nashville

Friday, Feb. 12, 9 am – 5 pm- Saturday, Feb. 13, 10 am – 4 pm

The Nashville Show, formerly Tailgate Music Valley Antique Show, will be held at the Music City Center on February 11-13, 2021.

This show of over 30 years will be bustling with activity and sold signs will be going up on all types of merchandise. American and Continental Furniture, Folk Art, Fine Art, Garden, Industrial artifacts, linens, Quilts, Jewelry, Pottery, China, Holiday memorabilia, and stylish unique items galore.

Purchase tickets here.