Grand Ole Opry Celebrates Bonnaroo

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the tradition and music of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which was unfortunately forced to cancel this year.

The Opry, originally scheduled to be part of this year’s Bonnaroo for the third consecutive year, will continue with a special Opry at Bonnaroo live stream on the 4,942nd consecutive Saturday night broadcast featuring performances by Brothers Osborne, Wendy Moten and Opry member Ricky Skaggs.



The September 19 Opry at Bonnaroo will air on Circle TV live-streamed on Circle All Access YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels, SiriusXM as well as the Opry’s flagship home 650 WSM AM and wsmonline.com.

“Staging Opry shows at Bonnaroo the past two years has been so much fun and so powerful, showcasing Opry artists to some of music’s biggest fans,” said Dan Rogers, Vice President & Executive Producer, Grand Ole Opry. “We had the makings of an incredible artist line-up set for June’s ‘Opry at Bonnaroo’ show, and were disappointed when it—like so many other 2020 shows and events—could not safely go on. This makes us that much more thrilled to bring the spirit and sounds of Bonnaroo to the Opry stage in just a few days, including Brothers Osborne, who’d been scheduled for our June Bonnaroo show, plus Ricky and Wendy, both of whom were crowd favorites when the Opry hit Bonnaroo in 2019. I’m excited for fans from around the world to get a taste of both the Opry and Bonnaroo this weekend.”

“Working with the Opry has been a dream come true, and we are so excited that we can keep it rolling, especially through this challenging year,” said Jeff Cueller, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, AC Entertainment. “We always strive to continue to build on the history of both the Opry and Bonnaroo, and this year is no different with the stellar talent that is certain to radiate positivity worldwide through this broadcast.”

As the Grand Ole Opry approaches its 95th year in the midst of a global pandemic, Opry members and special guest artists have kept the music playing from the unbroken circle and is reaching some of its largest audiences to date. The Opry has been reaching millions of fans and making new ones each week as it has logged viewers from over 100 countries worldwide who have been tuning in since shows with a live Opry House audience were paused in mid-March. Opry Live on Circle TV has consistently been in the top of the Pollstar Livestream Chart with an average of over 1 million+ viewers consistently each week.

Opry shows will be broadcast live on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other TV affiliates in addition to a companion live stream on Circle All Access Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. The Opry can also be heard on 650 WSM-AM, wsmonline.com, and SiriusXM. Those tuning into the Livestream on Circle All Access YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels each Saturday can watch a Circle Sessions at 7:30 PM ET/ 6:30 PM CT immediately prior to the Opry