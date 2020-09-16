Brentwood Signal System Project Selected for $2.2 Million Program

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has selected Brentwood’s Signal System proposal to receive funding under the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) program. The project will be funded with $2 million in federal CMAQ funds and includes a local match of $118,000, for a total project cost of $2.2 million. The Brentwood Signal System Upgrades Project will help reduce mobile source emissions and improve our state’s air quality. Brentwood’s plan includes:

Traffic signal detection system upgrades at 10 intersections

ADA pedestrian signal system upgrades at 15 intersections

ADA sidewalk ramp modifications at 8 intersections

Updated traffic signal timing plans along major corridors

The CMAQ program operated by TDOT provides dedicated funding for projects that improve the quality of life in our communities. Brentwood Commissioner Anne Dunn said, “this is very good news and proves the hard work by staff who participated in submitting the grant application. These awards do not arrive every day in Brentwood.” City Manager Kirk Bednar said, “This is a significant amount of money and we are thankful to TDOT for selecting our project. This grant will allow us to offset local funding that can now be prioritized elsewhere.” Brentwood Engineering Director Mike Harris said, “This grant will allow us to install newer, more advanced technologies that reduce idling at traffic signals. This will reduce vehicle emissions and improve air quality and safety for pedestrians, especially those with disabilities.”

City staff will begin working with TDOT and the Nashville Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) to initiate the project. Following completion of required environmental reviews and preliminary engineering phases, implementation of the planned improvements is expected to begin in the next 18-24 months.

ABOUT CMAQ

The federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) program provides dedicated federal funding to state Departments of Transportation for projects that improve air quality and reduce congestion. The CMAQ program improves air quality by funding transportation projects and programs that reduce air emissions from cars, trucks and buses (mobile sources) in air quality non-attainment and maintenance areas, which are the only areas eligible for CMAQ funding. ###