



Out of an abundance of caution, Bonnaroo organizers have canceled this year’s event.

Bonnaroo typically takes place each June. The festival had been rescheduled for September 2020. However, on Thursday, organizers announced the September event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”

“Bonnaroo will return to the Farm on June 17-20, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date. All current ticket holders will receive an email shortly with information on how to roll your ticket over to the 2021 festival, or receive a refund,” they continued.

Bonnaroo Music Festival did add they will host a virtual event on September 24-27, 2020. In the virtual event, they will share moments from past events and hint at a few surprises. More details are to be revealed at a later time.

For the latest news, visit Bonnaroo Music Festival on Facebook.



