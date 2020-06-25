Bonnaroo
credit - Bonnaroo

Out of an abundance of caution, Bonnaroo organizers have canceled this year’s event.

Bonnaroo typically takes place each June. The festival had been rescheduled for September 2020. However, on Thursday, organizers announced the September event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Via Facebook, they shared, “Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will not take place this September 24-27, 2020 as originally rescheduled. Our annual time together on the Farm is nothing short of magical, but out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff, partners and our community, this is a necessary reality.”

“Bonnaroo will return to the Farm on June 17-20, 2021 to celebrate our 20th Anniversary. More information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date. All current ticket holders will receive an email shortly with information on how to roll your ticket over to the 2021 festival, or receive a refund,” they continued.

Bonnaroo Music Festival did add they will host a virtual event on September 24-27, 2020. In the virtual event, they will share moments from past events and hint at a few surprises. More details are to be revealed at a later time. 

For the latest news, visit Bonnaroo Music Festival on Facebook. 


Previous articleOBITUARY: Ben L. Climer
Avatar
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day make it two. Contact me at donna.vissman@williamsonsource.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here