Parks & Rec Offers Over 170 Group Fitness Classes Each Week

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is now offering over 170 group fitness classes a week in the recreation centers in Brentwood, Fairview, Franklin, Nolensville and Spring Hill!

Class styles vary, with land-based options including cardio athletic, indoor cycling, strength training, dance and mind and body classes; as well as aqua fitness programs. Class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements; and advanced registration is preferred. To view a list of classes; log onto www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Fitness and Wellness” tab; or visit any local recreation center in person to pick up a paper schedule.

Individuals may register for fitness classes up to 26 hours in advance. Phone registration or in-person registration at the front desk of each participating facility is currently available; and beginning August 30, we will move to online class registration! To participate in the new online registration process; you must first create an online account. Easy and simple instructions are available on our website.

Group Fitness fees are only $8 per class or included with any premium department pass. Participating facilities include: the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd.; the Franklin Recreation Complex, 1120 Hillsboro Rd.; the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood, 920 Heritage Way; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 Commonwealth Dr.; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd. For additional information on class policies, procedures and admission protocol, visit our website at www.wcparksandrec.com