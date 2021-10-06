Get Your Tickets for the Halloween Kills + Malice Haunted Attraction

Here it is folks! The Scary Movie + Haunted Woods is back on October 15th & 16th, 22nd & 23rd at Hi-way 50 Drive In, 1584 Fayetteville Hwy Lewisburg, TN 37091.

Schedule:

Friday and Saturday only

5 pm gates open

7:25 Halloween Kills

10:30 pm Woods @ Malice

1 Ticket is for 1 car and 2 people. Additional people are $25 paid at the gate. If you buy a ticket online, you will be guaranteed a spot.

You are allowed a cooler of $15 a car, see website for more details and tickets https://www.hiway50.com/event/halloween-kills-malice-haunted-attraction/

Get your spot before they’re sold out, 4 nights only!