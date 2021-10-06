Franklin First UMC Honored With 5 Telly Awards

The 42nd Annual Telly Awards, the world’s largest honor for video and television content across all screens, has announced this year’s winners, which includes 5 awards presented to Franklin First UMC for benchmark projects at Christmas 2020 and Easter 2021. The keystone in both projects is the unmistakable connection to the beautiful historic community of Franklin, Tennessee. Both projects were filmed on location at some of Franklin’s most renowned locations and showcase the best of what this city has to offer both on a religious front as well as the nurturing community that has been a spotlight to others around the nation.

Franklin First UMC won 2 Telly Awards for “Behold the Light – Silent Night” which was the closing song of their Christmas Eve service which aired beginning December 23 through December 25, 2020.

• Silver for Directing

• Bronze for Videography and Cinematography

Franklin First UMC won 3 Telly Awards for Easter in the Glade which was the Franklin First UMC Sunrise Service that was originally shown at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 4, 2021 as a part of Easter weekend.

• Gold for Videography and Cinematography

• Silver for Directing

• Bronze for Religion/Spirituality

For more information about the Telly’s received and direct links to the projects, visit the Franklin First UMC website: https:// franklinfumc.org/telly-awards-2021