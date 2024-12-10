Gas-like Odor Reported at Williamson County High School

On Tuesday morning, students at Ravenwood High School were relocated to the gymnasium after a gas-like smell was detected in certain areas of the building, WSMV reports.

According to Williamson County Schools, Williamson County Fire Rescue traced the odor to roofing equipment. They noted that fumes from the equipment had entered the school’s HVAC system.

To address the issue, WCS stated that fans are being used to ventilate the building, and students will resume their regular classes as soon as the air is cleared.

