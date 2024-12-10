Weather 12-10-13-2024 Cooler, Windy, Slight Snow Chance

Slight chance of snow tonight, then much cooler with the winds. A look ahead to the weekend shows a warm-up, but windy and rainy.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of snow between 3am and 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 34. North northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind around 5 mph.
Please join our FREE Newsletter