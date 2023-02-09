Garden Talk Series Returns to Williamson County Public Library

Great news for local gardeners and plant lovers of all ages! The award-winning Williamson County Master Gardeners’ Garden Talk series returns to the Williamson County Public Library in February. This year their Speakers Bureau, along with Williamson County Horticulture Extension Agent Taylor Reeder, will present eight monthly programs covering everything from box gardening to savory herbs, shade plants, soil health, and beneficial insects.

The first program, “Small Shrubs for Multi-Season Interest,” will be held on February 13.

The Garden Talk series, which has been presented at the Library by the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association (WCMGA) since 2016, offers research-based horticultural education while promoting environmental stewardship. WCMGA operates as part of the UT/TSU Williamson County Extension Office and umbrella of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture. The programs are designed for seasoned gardeners and beginners alike and combine informative presentations with hands-on demonstrations. In 2020, the series was awarded the Search for Excellence Award by the Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners as the state’s best educational program of the year.

All programs are on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The first two programs are virtual via Zoom. The remaining 6 programs are in-person in the Library’s Meeting Room on the first floor, with an option to join virtually. All programs are free to anyone who would like to attend. For more information or to register, call the Reference Department at 615-595-1243 or go to the Library’s website at https://bit.ly/WCPLtnGardenTalks.

The Williamson County Public Library System’s Main Library is located in downtown Franklin at 1314 Columbia Avenue. Branches are located in Fairview, Bethesda, College Grove, Nolensville, and Leiper’s Fork. For more information about library programs or services, call 615-595-1243 or visit http://wcpltn.org. Sign up to receive library events and announcements via email by visiting: https://bit.ly/WCPLSenews. The library can also be found on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, WordPress, and Twitter via @wcpltn.