SmartBank Opens New Location in Franklin

SmartBank continues to grow and invest in Middle Tennessee, recently opening a full retail branch in Franklin at 9050 Carothers Parkway. This addition will be the bank’s first in Williamson County. The bank has been in the Middle Tennessee area for several years with branches in Tullahoma and Murfreesboro.

“We’re excited to open a full-service branch in Franklin and to begin serving the Williamson County community,” said David Scott, SmartBank Regional President, Middle Tennessee.

The team will be led by Williamson County Market President, Rachael Meurrier. Meurrier has over 16 years of experience in the financial services industry with an expertise in the private banking arena. She has been instrumental in the development and launch of SmartBank’s private banking division. Her leadership strengths along with intuitive business development skills will positively position SmartBank for growth in the Williamson County market. While additions to the team are ongoing, the initial group consists of key team members:

· Tony Graves, Senior Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager

· Kent Stone, Vice President, Regional Production Manager

· Jackelyn Carrillo, Banking Officer, Branch Sales Manager

· Michael Celiberti, Assistant Branch Manager

“We are excited to continue to invest and grow our presence in Middle Tennessee,” said Billy Carroll, SmartBank’s President and CEO. “Franklin is a great market, and we believe there is a bright future for this team and a tremendous opportunity for SmartBank with the outstanding team we’ve assembled and Rachael Meurrier’s leadership at the helm.”

“SmartBank’s commitment to growth in Middle Tennessee is evidenced by this recent addition of such an experienced team of banking professionals that not only have years of banking experience in the area, but also have strong community ties and a variety of specialized lending backgrounds,” said Scott. “We are confident this leadership team will drive our vision for continued growth in Franklin and surrounding areas.”

About SmartBank

Founded in 2007, SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank providing banking, investment, insurance, and mortgage financial services, with 41 branches spanning Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. For more information on SmartBank, visit www.smartbank.com.