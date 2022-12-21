Franklin’s Dickens of a Christmas Sees Record Breaking Attendance

It was the last festival in downtown Franklin for the year. Heritage Foundation of Williamson County presented Dickens of a Christmas, a two-day event that was held last weekend.

The nonprofit reported the festival was well attended with over 110,000, a record number of visitors to the festival.

“Dickens of a Christmas is one of the most anticipated events in Williamson County,” said Bari Beasley, CEO of the Heritage Foundation in a release. “The festival just keeps getting better with each year as we feature our local talent, artisans, entertainers alongside our incredible Downtown Franklin Association retail stores. It’s hard to beat the magic and authenticity of our Main Street community as we tout the best of the best of Williamson County talent and shops.”

Those who attended witnessed snow in downtown Franklin, grabbed a photo with Santa, enjoyed photo ops with characters from Dickens of a Christmas while shopping among vendors for those last minute Christmas gifts.

See photos from Dickens of a Christmas here.