Tractor Supply Makes Wish Come True for Franklin Girl Battling Cancer

Caroline Lantz, 9, is battling Neuroblastoma, an aggressive, solid-tumor cancer, but she is not thinking of herself this holiday season. She’s thinking about animals who are in need of love. Instead of asking for a trip to Disney or New York, Caroline wanted to help Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue & Sanctuary, a nonprofit that is committed to rescuing and providing a safe haven for neglected, unwanted, injured and abandoned animals labeled as ‘unadoptable.’

On Tuesday Tractor Supply in Franklin made Caroline’s wish come true by gifting Caroline a shopping spree to help Heaven Can Wait Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

Tracy Kujawa, executive director of Angel Heart Farms was able to make this a possibility for her. Caroline rides horses at Angel Heart and has become close with Kujawa. After learning what Caroline wanted to do, she brought together the teams at the Franklin Tractor Supply and Heaven Can Wait.

Cindy Johnston, executive director, Heaven Can Wait, Marti Skold-Jordan, manager, Tractor

Supply Foundation and the Lantz family were in attendance. Tractor Supply also surprised Caroline and her brother with gifts and treats.