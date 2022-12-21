3 Things to Know Before the Blue Raiders Play in the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl

MTSU (7-5) will take on San Diego State (7-5) at the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl on December 24th at 7 PM on ESPN.



This is the First Time These Programs Have Ever Met

MTSU has played 1,083 games all time and the Aztecs have played 1,057. These teams have been playing football for decades and this will be the first time they face off against each other.

Both Teams Have Played in the Hawai’i Bowl Before

In 2016 the Blue Raiders lost 52-35 to the Rainbow Warriors of Hawai’i in this game. San Diego State on the other hand won their matchup in the Hawai’i Bowl in 2015 by a score of 42-7 against Cincinnati.

These Teams are Pretty Evenly Matched

The matchmakers did a great job putting these two squads together. On the offensive side of the ball, the Blue Raiders are averaging 29 points per game which is more than San Diego State’s 21 points per game. Even though MTSU has the advantage there the Aztecs only allow 20 points per game. Whoever wins this matchup should win the game.