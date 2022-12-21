Holiday Travel Tips And Helpful Links

With Old Man Winter deciding to drop unwanted gifts for us this holiday season, below are some travel tips and helpful links to help you before bitter-cold temperatures, ice, and snow move into most of the country including Tennessee:

Road Traffic Delays

For your Close To Home LIVE Traffic maps , (expandable throughout the country) find your county below:





BNA Airline Delays

For arrivals and departures at Nashville International including delays and cancellations CLICK HERE

If needing a different Airport flight info Click Here

Traveling The Roads of Tennessee

Travelers can dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information or follow TDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel information.

Travel Tips