Franklin’s Berry Farms Community to Welcome Popular Greek Restaurant & Biscuit Eatery

Two Fresh Hospitality restaurants, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café and Biscuit Love, have announced new signature locations in Town Center at Berry Farms, the thoughtfully planned, walkable mixed-use community in Franklin, Tenn.

The addition of Biscuit Love and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café marks Fresh Hospitality’s first venture into Town Center at Berry Farms, claiming prime real estate and creating jobs in the rapidly growing submarket and luxury neighborhood of Franklin. While new to Berry Farms, Fresh Hospitality has a longstanding relationship with Boyle Investment Company, developer of Berry Farms. These two new locations will mark Fresh Hospitality’s fifth brick-and-mortar locations at Boyle properties, including CityPark in Brentwood.

“Boyle is very proud of our long and successful partnership with Fresh Hospitality, and we are honored that they desire to continue building community with us by expanding two more concepts into Town Center at Berry Farms,” said Grant Kinnett, who leads retail leasing at Boyle.

Biscuit Love is a local, family-owned business that serves breakfast and lunch favorites made from scratch daily and utilizes locally sourced ingredients. With the purpose of giving back to the neighborhoods around them, founders Karl and Sarah Worley are passionate about creating spaces to share meals with loved ones and building a sustainable system that allows them to care for their employees and foster local community. The Berry Farms location is set to open in early fall 2022, marking Biscuit Love’s fourth location in the Nashville and Franklin areas. Biscuit Love will join other Town Center retailers like Club Pilates, F45 Training and Dee-O-Gee.

“We’re excited to join the Berry Farms community and reach more guests in Williamson County,” says Biscuit Love CEO and co-founder, Sarah Worley. “The neighborhood is full of opportunity and we can’t wait to serve this growing area.”

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café has nearly 100 locations in 16 states and expects to open its Town Center location in early 2023. Well known for its Mediterranean and Southern fusion cuisine and filled with American-grown and authentic imported ingredients, Taziki’s has continued to garner a loyal following.

“Middle Tennessee is a growth target for us due to its exploding population,” said Dan Simpson, Taziki’s CEO. “Fresh Hospitality has helped us expand into more markets, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the growing Berry Farms community.”

Town Center is the latest addition to the sought-after Berry Farms development, encompassing 585,000 square feet of Class A office space, 550,000 square feet of retail space, Town Center at Berry Farms Apartments and 650 residential units. Berry Farms blends residential living with shopping, leisure and work in rapidly growing Franklin. The master-planned community is pedestrian-friendly with ample open green space, historical parks and walkable greenways connecting 600 acres.

Biscuit Love and Taziki’s Mediterranean Café will join other retail, restaurant and service tenants in the Berry Farms community, including Chick-fil-A, Crestmark, Holiday Inn Express, Residence Inn by Marriott and Publix; office tenants Aetna, Lee Company, Ramsey Solutions, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board and Trexis Insurance; and many more, all in proximity to Berry Farms’ upscale and walkable residential neighborhood.

For more information, please contact:

Ellie Morris, MP&F Strategic Communications, (615) 259-4000, [email protected].

For retail, restaurant or office leasing inquiries, please contact Lizzeth Castro at [email protected] or visit https://towncenteratberryfarms.com/.

About Berry Farms

Berry Farms is a unique master-planned community located in Franklin, Tenn., in the heart of one of the nation’s fastest-growing, most affluent counties. Conveniently located at the Interstate 65/Peytonsville Road (Goose Creek Bypass) interchange, Berry Farms is strategically situated for easy access and growth. Berry Farms represents a new, classic way of living, working and playing that changes not only how a community looks, but how it feels. And with a preserved history that dates back to the early 1800s, the property has a compelling story to tell. www.BerryFarmsTN.com

About Biscuit Love

Founded by husband-and-wife team Karl and Sarah Worley in 2012, Biscuit Love was built on a dream to serve Nashville delicious biscuits, baked with love. Locally owned and family-operated, the fast-casual eatery offers breakfast and lunch favorites with a twist from three locations in Middle Tennessee. Each item on the menu is made from scratch, and the Worleys remain steadfast in a commitment to sourcing from local purveyors and actively giving back to the community. Upon opening, Biscuit Love has far exceeded industry standards when it comes to staff care, and the Worleys believe that prioritizing sustainable employee care models as well as mentorship opportunities within the industry is a vital piece in fostering growth in people and in business. The brand started as a food truck with a dedicated following before opening its first brick-and-mortar location in the Gulch in 2015. Since then, two additional locations have opened in some of Middle Tennessee’s most bustling neighborhoods (Hillsboro Village and historic downtown Franklin), with Biscuit Love’s first out-of-state expansion planned for a late 2022 opening in Birmingham, Ala. At Biscuit Love, it’s all about #breakfastforgood.

About Taziki’s

Founded by Keith and Amy Richards in 1998, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café is headquartered in Birmingham, Ala. Taziki’s is a fresh celebration of the Mediterranean diet with a colorful menu that offers handcrafted, elevated, affordable fare the entire family enjoys. Much of the original menu is still the same, with added efficiency in the process and technology to make the brand a systems-driven, scalable operation. Taziki’s continues to grow, with more than 90 locations operating today. With opportunities in every state, Taziki’s has a wide network of resources for franchise partners that allows anyone to bring the Mediterranean lifestyle to their neighborhood. To learn more about how to own a piece of the Mediterranean, https://www.tazikisfranchising.com/ tazikisfranchising.com. For more information, visit tazikisfranchising.com.