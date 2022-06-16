Brentwood DUI Checkpoint Set in Honor of Fallen Police Officer

The Brentwood Police Department, in partnership with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), will be conducting a DUI Checkpoint on Friday, June 17th, 2022, on Franklin Road near the intersection with Concord Road in Brentwood.

This date and location have been chosen in remembrance of fallen Brentwood Officer Destin

Legieza, who was killed by a drunk driver on Franklin Road on June 18, 2020.

“Drunk and distracted driving is preventable,” said Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey. “We tragically lost a friend, brother, son, husband, and an officer on the morning of June 18, 2020. Please make smart choices to drink responsibly this weekend and every day of your life,” added Hickey.

According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, one in three fatal crashes involves an impaired driver. The Brentwood Police Department encourages the use of designated drivers and ridesharing services to help keep our roadways safe.