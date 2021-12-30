Franklin Tomorrow’s FrankTalks Begins 2022 With “New Year, What’s Ahead” Session

Franklin Tomorrow will kick off the New Year with its monthly FrankTalks lecture, with the topic, “New Year, What’s Ahead,” with comments from panelists from a variety of sectors of community life.

FrankTalks is presented monthly by Franklin Tomorrow with support from sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center, and our presenting partner, Renasant Bank.

Joining for the Jan. 10 FrankTalks will be a panelist of guests who will offer a forecast of their sector for the year ahead. Our panelists will include:

Franklin City Administrator Eric Stuckey, focusing on government & development;

Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden, on education;

Williamson Inc. Director of Business Development Nathan Zipper, on business economic development;

Williamson County Association of Realtors President Misty Woodford, on real estate.

FrankTalks will begin at 9 a.m. with a 30-minute coffee social and the program at 9:30 a.m. This month’s session will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin TN.

To RSVP, go to https://jan10franktalks.eventbrite.com