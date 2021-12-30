Williamson Weekend: New Year’s Eve Edition

By
Donna Vissman
-
1. Brentwood Skate Center NYE

Brentwood Skate Center

Friday, December 31,  noon- 5 pm, 7 pm – midnight

402 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood

You have two chances to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Brentwood Skate Center. The first time slot from noon until 5 pm is for families with the ball drop at 4:30 pm, the second (7pm to midnight) is for pre-teen and older. Entry fee is $15 at the door for the first celebration, evening celebration is $25, $3 for non skaters for both time slots.

2. Kings Dine & Entertainment

Kings Bowl
photo from Kings Dine

Friday, December, 31, 10:30 pm – midnight

There’s no cover charge at Kings Dine on NYE, the theme for the night is 80s prom with bowling, DJ, and party favors. Cost of the event is $75 per person.

Make a reservation here. 

3. NYE at The Factory in Franklin

new year's eve

Friday, December 31, 7 pm – midnight
230 Franklin Road, Franklin

There’s a New Year’s Eve party at The Factory with Bollywood music, belly dancers, dinner,  and on-site childcare

Buy tickets here. 

4. Mule Drop in Columbia

Columbia Mule Drop
photo from Columbia Police Department Facebook

Friday, December 31, 8 pm

Public Square, Columbia

New Year’s Eve Celebration in Historic Downtown Columbia. Event begins at 8 pm with the lighting and raising of the Drop. Food Trucks; Kid’s Zone from 8-10 pm; hourly countdowns and confetti wishes.

5. Nashville’s NYE Bash

Nashville NYE
photo from Visit Music City

 

Friday, December 31, 6 pm – midnight

Bicentennial Capitol Mall, 600 James Roberston Parkway, Nashville

The 5-hour free celebration will ring in the New Year with high-energy performances of some of the greatest country music songs of all time.

Previously announced superstars to perform include: Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.

All individuals wishing to enter the event site will be required to show proof of negative test or volunteer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

