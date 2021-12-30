Williamson Weekend: New Year’s Eve Edition

5. Nashville’s NYE Bash

Friday, December 31, 6 pm – midnight

Bicentennial Capitol Mall, 600 James Roberston Parkway, Nashville

The 5-hour free celebration will ring in the New Year with high-energy performances of some of the greatest country music songs of all time.

Previously announced superstars to perform include: Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.

All individuals wishing to enter the event site will be required to show proof of negative test or volunteer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.