Williamson Weekend: New Year’s Eve Edition

1. Brentwood Skate Center NYE
Friday, December 31, noon- 5 pm, 7 pm – midnight
402 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood
You have two chances to celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Brentwood Skate Center. The first time slot from noon until 5 pm is for families with the ball drop at 4:30 pm, the second (7pm to midnight) is for pre-teen and older. Entry fee is $15 at the door for the first celebration, evening celebration is $25, $3 for non skaters for both time slots.
2. Kings Dine & Entertainment
Friday, December, 31, 10:30 pm – midnight
There’s no cover charge at Kings Dine on NYE, the theme for the night is 80s prom with bowling, DJ, and party favors. Cost of the event is $75 per person.
Make a reservation here.
3. NYE at The Factory in Franklin
Friday, December 31, 7 pm – midnight
230 Franklin Road, Franklin
There’s a New Year’s Eve party at The Factory with Bollywood music, belly dancers, dinner, and on-site childcare
Buy tickets here.
4. Mule Drop in Columbia
Friday, December 31, 8 pm
Public Square, Columbia
New Year’s Eve Celebration in Historic Downtown Columbia. Event begins at 8 pm with the lighting and raising of the Drop. Food Trucks; Kid’s Zone from 8-10 pm; hourly countdowns and confetti wishes.
5. Nashville’s NYE Bash
Friday, December 31, 6 pm – midnight
Bicentennial Capitol Mall, 600 James Roberston Parkway, Nashville
The 5-hour free celebration will ring in the New Year with high-energy performances of some of the greatest country music songs of all time.
Previously announced superstars to perform include: Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band.
All individuals wishing to enter the event site will be required to show proof of negative test or volunteer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.