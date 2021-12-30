Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 13-17, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$3,250,000Woodway5097 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027Map
$1,884,805Traditions Sec51880 Traditions CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,466,139Traditions Sec41856 Traditions CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,450,000Northumberland Sec 19502 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,450,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 59650 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,270,0009474 Concord RdBrentwood37027Map
$1,200,000Foxland Hall Sec 1601 Granny White PkBrentwood37027Map
$975,000Forest Of Brentwood702 Forest Park DrBrentwood37027Map
$945,000Brookfield Sec 6-b2495 Titans LnBrentwood37027Map
$900,000Southern Woods Sec 46624 N Creekwood DrBrentwood37027Map

