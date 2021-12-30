Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 13-17, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$3,250,000
|Woodway
|5097 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,884,805
|Traditions Sec5
|1880 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,466,139
|Traditions Sec4
|1856 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Northumberland Sec 1
|9502 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,450,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5
|9650 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,270,000
|9474 Concord Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,200,000
|Foxland Hall Sec 1
|601 Granny White Pk
|Brentwood
|37027
|$975,000
|Forest Of Brentwood
|702 Forest Park Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$945,000
|Brookfield Sec 6-b
|2495 Titans Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$900,000
|Southern Woods Sec 4
|6624 N Creekwood Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
