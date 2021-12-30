Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 13-17, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 13-17, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $3,250,000 Woodway 5097 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 Map $1,884,805 Traditions Sec5 1880 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,466,139 Traditions Sec4 1856 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,450,000 Northumberland Sec 1 9502 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,450,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 5 9650 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,270,000 9474 Concord Rd Brentwood 37027 Map $1,200,000 Foxland Hall Sec 1 601 Granny White Pk Brentwood 37027 Map $975,000 Forest Of Brentwood 702 Forest Park Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $945,000 Brookfield Sec 6-b 2495 Titans Ln Brentwood 37027 Map $900,000 Southern Woods Sec 4 6624 N Creekwood Dr Brentwood 37027 Map