Franklin Skin and Laser Celebrates Their Sweet 16!

This month, join Franklin Skin and Laser as they host their annual Patient Appreciation Event on Thursday, September 29th. This year there’s, even more, to celebrate as 2022 marks 16 years of service in Williamson County.

Of their two locations, the event will take place at 103 International Drive Suite #106 from 2 – 6 p.m. There will be hors d’oeuvres, champagne, wine, and more! In order to honor their sweet 16, they will have 16 prize giveaways, 16% off all skincare, and you can earn a 16% gift card back on all service purchases. RSVP by September 26th to reserve your gift bag. Just email [email protected].

Franklin Skin and Laser is not only hosting their annual patient appreciation event to pay homage to those who have supported their growing aesthetic practice the last 16 years, but to also support their community and bring awareness to a local, life-changing program. They are partnering with Bridges Domestic Violence Center, the only domestic violence shelter in Williamson County. 16% of proceeds from the event will be donated to Bridges DVC and there will be a spokesperson in attendance to answer any questions the attendees have about the organization.

Franklin Skin and Laser has had some skin in the game for quite some time. With medical spas opening left and right, Franklin Skin and Laser continues to be the top choice for those living in Williamson County. They offer their patients a broad selection of physician exclusive services like their notable Diamond Glow facial, injectables, laser treatments, and body contouring options with renowned brands like Allergan’s CoolSculpting and InMode’s Morpheus8.

The owner and physician, Steven Bengelsdorf, MD, specializes in minimally invasive cosmetic surgery, non-surgical facial restoration, and corrective procedures. In addition to his daily practice of aesthetic medicine, Dr. Bengelsdorf is committed to continued education and ongoing development of his clinical and administrative staff.

For more information on the event click here or give us a call at 615-800-7879.

Franklin Skin and Laser

Franklin Skin and Laser near Cool Springs is a physician-run medical practice that specializes in cosmetic dermatology and aesthetic surgery. Our physician, Steven Bengelsdorf, M.D., F.A.C.S., is a board certified surgeon with over 20 years of experience. He is a Fellow of both the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery. He possesses both the technical and artistic skills required to achieve high quality, natural-looking results. Our registered nurses and licensed clinical aestheticians are each personally trained and supervised by our physician. Each member of our staff takes your aesthetic and skin care needs seriously and can help create a program that is right for you.

Bridges Domestic Violence Center

As the only domestic violence shelter in Williamson County, Tennessee, Bridges Domestic Violence Center is dedicated to helping victims and survivors find a pathway to safety and independence. Our not-for-profit, non-discriminatory organization offers life-changing services and programs free of charge to anyone who has experienced physical, mental, or sexual abuse.