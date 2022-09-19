Photo of the Day: September 19, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Shiv Mehta is a senior at Ravenwood High School who has been collecting AP (Advanced Placement) Exam reviews and preparatory books from students in Brentwood to benefit those who cannot afford these books or lack access in any other way.

These books serve as an aid to reaching higher education through standardized testing. Over the summer, Mehta donated 72 books, and more than six jumbo boxes to the Metro Nashville Schools District’s HERO program, which helps homeless K-12 students.

