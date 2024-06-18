Franklin Police Searching For Suspected Porch Pirate

June 18, 2024 – Investigators with the Franklin Police Department are searching for a man who was caught on video swiping packages from an apartment owner’s doorstep.

The incident occurred at 5:40 a.m., Saturday, June 15 in the 400 block of Brick Path Ln.

Surveillance video shows the suspect exiting the front passenger seat of a grey Jeep. He then walks up a flight of stairs, takes multiple packages from the victim’s front door, gets back into the vehicle, and flees the scene. There was at least one other individual in the vehicle.

The suspected thief was wearing a black t-shirt, black cap, blue jeans, and khaki boots.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at (615) 794-2513. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County here, or by contacting the organization at (615) 794-4000. If the information leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 in reward money.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Franklin Police

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email