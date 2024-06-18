Autopsy Report of Riley Strain Released

The autopsy report has been released for Riley Strain, the University of Missouri student who went missing from downtown Nashville in early March and was later found in the Cumberland River approximately 8 miles from downtown. Metro Police say workers were removing an object from the river when Riley’s body appeared at the surface.

According to WSMV, the report determined Strain died as a result of drowning and intoxication. His death was ruled as an accident.

Riley went missing on Friday, March 8 after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s Bar on Broadway, Luke’s 32 Bridge. TTC Restaurant Group said Riley was escorted from the venue that night at 9:35 p.m. Riley’s friends told police that after he got kicked out, they lost sight of him. The friends then began to look for him but were unsuccessful.

The report also states Strain’s blood alcohol level was .228, which is more than twice the legal limit, WSMV reported.

