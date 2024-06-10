Franklin Police Lieutenant Selected For FBI National Academy

Franklin Police Department Lieutenant Clayton Cates has been selected to attend the 291st session of the FBI National Academy.

Cates, who oversees the department’s Intelligence Unit (FLEX), will head to Quantico, Virginia next month to complete the 10-week program. He is the 14th member of the Franklin Police Department to be accepted into the prestigious law enforcement academy.

“I am incredibly honored to be selected for the FBI National Academy,” said Cates. “I am eager to learn from some of the best and brightest minds in law enforcement. I will cherish and make the most out of this moment.”

Cates has been a member of the Franklin Police Department for nearly two decades. Prior to his current position, he held a number of other roles within the department, including patrol officer, DEA Task Force officer, SWAT operator, firearms instructor, and field training officer.

“Lieutenant Cates is more than deserving of this opportunity. He’s an outstanding law enforcement officer and community servant,” according to Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner. “We are excited to see what knowledge he brings back to Franklin in order to benefit the goals and objectives of the department.”

The FBI National Academy offers advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must be nominated to attend and have proven records as professionals within their agencies. A total of 55,186 graduates have completed the program since it began in 1935.

