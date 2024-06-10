Nashville Sounds Plate Explosion: Rout Louisville 14-3

June 9, 2024 – The Nashville Sounds (34-29) turned First Horizon Park into a launching pad on Sunday, bludgeoning the Louisville Bats (34-28) by a score of 14-3. The win capped off a dominant series victory for Nashville, taking four out of six games against their division rivals.

Nashville’s offense was a well-oiled machine, with every batter reaching base safely. Francisco Mejía led the charge with a 3-for-4 day and 4 RBI, while Chris Roller put on a baserunning clinic, scoring three times on a pair of doubles and a walk. Miller and Haase joined the hit parade with three-hit performances of their own.

