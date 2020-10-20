Franklin Police Investigating Copper Theft Case

Franklin Police are seeking information on a case involving a building under construction at 4000 Rush Street. Sometime over this past weekend, someone cut several electrical wires in what appears to have been an attempt to steal copper. The contractor is estimating rewiring and other damage costs at more than $200,000.

This is a busy area near an apartment complex, condominiums, and several businesses, so police are hoping that someone may remember seeing something that could help solve the case. There is a cash reward for information.

Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip