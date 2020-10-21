Who’s on the Ballot? U.S. Senate

Early voting is underway. Registered voters can vote Monday – Saturday now until Oct 29th or on Election Day, which is November 3rd.

Voters in Williamson County are participating in the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & City of Fairview and Town of Thompson’s Station Municipal Elections. Not sure who is on the ballot? Today, we are highlighting the candidates for U.S. Senate. You can also click here for a sample ballot.

Click here for a list of early voting locations

U.S. Senate Election

(Voters choose 1 from the following)

Click on the name of the candidate for more information.

Bill Hagerty (R)

Marquita Bradshaw (D)

Yomi “Fapas” Faparusi Sr (I)

Jeffrey Alan Grunau (I)

Ronnie Henley (I)

G. Dean Hill (I)

Steven J. Hooper (I)

Aaron James (I)

Elizabeth McLeod (I)

Eric William Stansberry (I)

Early Voting Information: