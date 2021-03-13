Franklin Pharmacy Transitions Into Natural Health Store

Franklin Pharmacy, an independent, family-owned, full-service retail pharmacy that opened in 2017, is now transitioning into a natural health store. The store is now called Live Well Franklin.

Via Facebook, they wrote “Hey folks! We’re still here! We are now a natural health store. We wanted to make sure everyone knew we are still open for business! If you have any natural health needs come see us! We also ship for free with a $40 minimum.”

In addition to the health store component, Live Well Franklin will also have a tea and coffee shop with kombucha on tap. In a video shared on Facebook, owner Dr. Todd Garrett shows the progression of the renovation of the space where they removed the pharmacy area to make room for the coffee shop. We’ve reached out to learn more about the offerings of the coffee shop but have yet to receive an update.

The pharmacy (and now Live Well Franklin) is owned by Dr. Garrett, a 2014 graduate of Lipscomb University’s College of Pharmacy.

Live Well Franklin is located at 400 Downs Boulevard, Franklin. The store is currently open during renovations with hours posted of Monday – Friday, 9 am – 6 pm, and Saturday 9 am – 1 pm. For the latest updates, follow Live Well Franklin on Facebook.