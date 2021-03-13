“Spring Forward” For Daylight Saving Time

Andrea Hinds
It’s time to “spring forward” as daylight saving time begins Sunday, March 14. Technically, it ends at 2am Sunday morning, so be sure to set your clock an hour ahead Saturday night before going to bed.

On Sunday, March 14, sunrise will be at 6:58am and sunset at 6:53pm.

How Daylight Saving Time Came to Be

An Englishman by the name William Willet led the first campaign to implement daylight saving time.

While on an early-morning horseback ride around the desolate outskirts of London in 1905, Willett had an epiphany that the United Kingdom should move its clocks forward by 80 minutes between April and October so that more people could enjoy the plentiful sunlight. The Englishman published the 1907 brochure “The Waste of Daylight” and spent much of his personal fortune evangelizing with missionary zeal for the adoption of “summer time.” Year after year, however, the British Parliament stymied the measure, and Willett died in 1915 at age 58 without ever seeing his idea come to fruition.

And yes, despite most people calling it “daylight savings time;” it’s technically called “daylight saving time” (singular not plural) because the word “saving” acts as part of an adjective rather than a verb. (Source)

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

