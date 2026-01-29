Franklin Begins Storm Debris Collection

The City of Franklin has begun storm debris collection following recent severe weather, with sanitation crews starting in flatter neighborhoods first.

City officials say there is no rush for residents to place debris at the right of way, as crews will continue moving through neighborhoods until all storm debris is collected. Residents are encouraged to put safety first.

When it is safe to do so, the city asks homeowners to leave about five feet of clearance between brush piles and garbage containers, and to keep debris away from mailboxes, fences, walls, water meters, utility boxes, and parked vehicles. Brush should also not be placed under low-hanging branches or power lines.

Officials note that after major storms, Franklin suspends its usual excess brush policy to help speed up cleanup efforts.

