BBB Warns Consumers to Watch for Tree Removal, HVAC, and Plumbing Repair Scams After Ice Storm 

In the aftermath of a recent ice storm, homeowners may be facing fallen trees, burst pipes, and damaged heating systems. While many legitimate contractors are working hard to help communities recover, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on high alert for scammers who target storm-damaged areas offering quick fixes and emergency repairs.

Tree removal, HVAC, and plumbing services are among the most common repair needs after an ice storm—and also among the most frequently exploited by fraudulent or unqualified contractors.

“After severe weather, scammers know people are stressed and eager to restore heat, water, and safety to their homes,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO. “That urgency can lead homeowners to skip important steps that protect them from poor workmanship, overcharging, or outright fraud.”

Common Post-Storm Repair Scams to Watch For

Tree Removal Scams

Scammers may go door-to-door offering immediate tree removal services, often demanding full payment upfront. In some cases, they lack proper equipment, insurance, or experience—putting homeowners and property at risk. Others may take payment and never return.

HVAC Repair Scams

With freezing temperatures, scammers may claim your furnace or heat pump needs immediate replacement rather than repair. Some use high-pressure tactics, inflate prices, or install used or substandard equipment without warranties.

Plumbing Repair Scams

Burst pipes and frozen plumbing create opportunities for fraudulent plumbers who may exaggerate damage, perform unnecessary work, or leave repairs incomplete. Requests for cash-only payments are a common red flag.

BBB Tips to Avoid Post-Storm Repair Scams

Don’t rush into a decision. Even in an emergency, take time to verify a contractor.

Even in an emergency, take time to verify a contractor. Be wary of door-to-door solicitations. Reputable contractors rarely go door-to-door after storms.

Reputable contractors rarely go door-to-door after storms. Check credentials. Confirm licensing, insurance, and BBB Accreditation at BBB.org .

Confirm licensing, insurance, and BBB Accreditation at . Get multiple written estimates. Compare pricing, timelines, and scope of work.

Compare pricing, timelines, and scope of work. Avoid large upfront payments. Never pay in full before work begins.

Never pay in full before work begins. Get everything in writing. Contracts should clearly outline the work, costs, and payment schedule.

Contracts should clearly outline the work, costs, and payment schedule. Watch for red flags. High-pressure sales tactics, vague answers, or requests for cash only are warning signs.

Consumers who believe they have encountered a scam or deceptive business practices are encouraged to report it to BBB Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker.

For more tips on hiring trustworthy contractors and protecting yourself after severe weather, visit BBB.org.

