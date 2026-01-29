Tupelo Honey’s Rendezvous for Two Valentine’s Menu Returns

Tupelo Honey is bringing back romance to the dinner table with their Rendezvous for Two Valentine’s Day special, available throughout February 2026. The $44.99 three-course meal for two offers couples a chef-inspired dining experience featuring Southern comfort classics with an upscale twist. Available exclusively for dine-in service from February 1-28, 2026, the special menu features shareable appetizers, customizable entrées, and indulgent desserts at the restaurant’s Franklin location.

Three-Course Menu Experience for Couples

The Rendezvous for Two package includes one full-sized appetizer to share, two entrée selections, and one full-sized dessert. Guests can mix and match courses to create their ideal Valentine’s meal. The $44.99 price point covers two people and cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Prices may vary slightly by location.

Shareable Appetizer Selections

Couples begin their meal by choosing one of three Southern-inspired appetizer options:

Famous Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Pickles

Crispy Brussels

Four Entrée Options Available

Each guest selects from four entrée choices, allowing couples to customize their dining experience:

Tupelo Shrimp & Grits – American white Gulf shrimp paired with smoky chorizo sausage, peperonata, and Creole sauce served over creamy stone-ground goat cheese grits, topped with scallions and griddled lemon

Honey Dusted Fried Chicken – Bone-in half-bird brined for 18 hours and fried to perfection, sprinkled with ‘bee dust’ seasoning; includes choice of two sides

Bourbon-Peppercorn Glazed Meatloaf – Scratch-made blend of beef and chorizo sausage; includes choice of two sides

Grilled Harvest Chicken – Two boneless grilled chicken breasts topped with sautéed spinach, red pepper, and tomatoes; includes choice of two sides

Dessert Finale with Premium Options

Couples conclude their meal with one full-sized dessert selection:

Heavenly Banana Pudding (included in base price)

Mississippi Mud Pie (add $3)

Butter Pecan Cheesecake (add $3)

Limited-Time Valentine’s Cocktail Special

Tupelo Honey is offering the “Say It With Bubbles” specialty cocktail for $10.95 while supplies last. The strawberry and lemon bubbly spritz features Mr. Pickles gin and includes a conversation starter card designed to encourage meaningful dialogue between couples. The cocktail complements the romantic dining atmosphere of the Rendezvous for Two experience.

Availability and Reservation Details

The Rendezvous for Two special is available exclusively for in-store dining at Tupelo Honey’s Franklin location from February 1 through February 28, 2026. Guests can reserve a table in advance or place orders for dine-in service. The special cannot be combined with other promotional offers or discounts, and pricing may vary based on restaurant location.

