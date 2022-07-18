Founders of Drybar are Bringing a Massage Concept to Brentwood

From the Founders of Drybar, Squeeze, a way better massage experience, announced today the brand’s third location opening this fall. Located in Brentwood at 7011 Executive Center Drive, the 2,500 square foot space holds eight massage suites and will provide customers with a seamless and customizable massage experience.

“We are very excited to bring a way better massage experience to our company’s headquarters in Nashville,” says Brittany Driscoll, Co-Founder, and CEO of Squeeze. “We created Squeeze to provide a convenient, personalized, and quality massage experience for guests as well as a feel-good working environment for our team. It brings us great joy to provide the opportunity to support local business ownership through franchising and look forward to supporting our Nashville Operating Partner’s success.”

Squeeze’s industry-leading technology platform is the first-of-its-kind in the retail service space and bridges the seamlessness of an on-demand mobile experience with beautiful, sophisticated brick-and-mortar destinations. Each element of the guest experience is curated to be convenient, personalized, and hassle-free. Through the Squeeze app and website, guests can book, set personalized preferences, pay, tip, rate, and review, allowing them to walk in and figuratively “float out.”

The personalization continues with each massage tailored to the customer’s liking including pressure, music, lighting, and the ability to tap a “ready button” letting the therapist know to return in-room to begin the massage. Personalized preferences are saved to guests’ profiles and reviewed by massage therapists prior to appointments so Squeeze knows exactly what you want, each and every time. Each massage includes the guests’ choice of deep tissue, heat therapy, aromatherapy and percussion therapy at no extra cost.

Memberships start at $89 for a Mid-Squeeze, the brand’s 50-minute table massage.

Since first opening its doors in Studio City, Los Angeles in 2019, the Squeeze franchise continues to expand quickly across the country with over 27 locations in development. Squeeze was built to scale through franchising and every decision has been made with the success of existing and future Operating Partners in mind, creating a way better franchise experience.

The company provides a path for those with an entrepreneurial spirit who are wanting to buy into their next small business or invest in their first. Squeeze creates a launchpad of opportunities for individuals who are passionate about people and who want to take their livelihood into their own hands. Those who never thought of entrepreneurship as an option now have a streamlined path to becoming successful local business owners.

“We’re excited to bring Squeeze to the Nashville area this fall and bring its residents a new massage experience they’ve been missing,” says Kevin Brothen, Squeeze Nashville Operating Partner. “Not only is Squeeze providing a way better massage experience, but they’ve provided a way better franchising experience, making every step of the way a streamlined and seamless process. Squeeze is disrupting the massage industry and I’m honored to be a part of it at the forefront.”

Committed to building “The Feel-Good Revolution”, Squeeze is offering all team members a competitive employee compensation package inclusive of health benefits, paid vacation, continuous education, team-building and personal growth initiatives, and more. Squeeze is committed not only to making people feel good, but to doing good as well. The national franchise has also partnered with a like-minded “feel-good” non-profit to be able to provide its customers with an opportunity to be a part of conscious capitalism. For every membership sold, Squeeze is helping to provide a day of canine support to a person with a disability through Canine Companions, the nation’s leading dog service provider.

For more information on Squeeze memberships and how to franchise, visit

squeezemassage.com.