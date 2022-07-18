Fastpace Health Clinic Now Open in Thompson’s Station

Fastpace Health is opening a New Walk-In Urgent Care Clinic at 991 Elliston Way Now Open in Tollgate Village. This convenient Fastpace Health location will be open seven days a week with extended weekday and weekend hours for current residents and surrounding Williamson County communities.

The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, on-site lab, COVID-19 testing, and x-ray capabilities. Patients can also take advantage of virtual telehealth for urgent care common ailments as well as medication prescription and refills.

To celebrate the Grand Opening Thompson Station, TN clinic, Fastpace Health has launched an online contest to give away a 50-inch 4K UHD Television on Facebook. Residents can simply visit the Fastpace Health Thompson Station Facebook page to enter at http://www.facebook.com/FastpaceThompsonStationTN.

“Our mission to improve the health of those we serve remains true, and we aim to bring that commitment of providing a comfortable, stress-free and professional health care experience to Thompson Station. Our staff of experienced clinicians will provide comprehensive health services that meet the needs of the community.” And “We have built our name and reputation on our compassionate, reliable and affordable approach to health care with services that can be scarce in smaller communities.” said Fastpace Health CEO Greg Steil.

Patients need immediate solutions, and our safe and convenient Thompson Station. The clinic will offer treatment for a wide range of illnesses with walk-in urgent, primary and preventative health care services. We also offer scheduled services for behavioral, telehealth, and occupational health care needs.”

The Thompson Station location is part of an expanding Fastpace network of clinics established in over 180+ communities across Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Indiana, and Louisiana. More information about Fastpace Health is available at www.fastpacehealth.com/location/thompson-station.

Location Information:

Fastpace Health

991 Elliston Way

Thompson Station, TN

931-239-0401

Regular Hours of Operation

Monday through Friday – 8 AM to 8 PM

Saturday – 8 AM to 6 PM

Sunday – 1 PM to 5 PM

Website

Facebook

http://www.facebook.com/FastpaceThompsonStationTN/

About Fastpace Health