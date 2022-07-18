Williamson Medical Center Will Offer Interactive Presentation of Surgical Technologies

Williamson Medical Center (WMC) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) will host an interactive Advanced Surgical Technologies event on July 19, 2022, highlighting the robotics and other technologies available to patients. The come-and-go event, which is free and open to the public, will take place from 9 -11:30 a.m. at the Williamson Medical Center West Tower (4321 Carothers Parkway, Franklin, TN 37067). The community may learn more about the event and register online here.

Some of WMC and BJIT’s top surgeons will be offering interactive presentations demonstrating Advanced Surgical Technologies and the benefits they provide, including increased surgical precision, less pain and a quicker recovery. Scheduled presentations include:

9:30 a.m. Hysterectomies with the da Vinci Surgical System

Michelle Montville, MD

10 a.m. Hernia Repairs with the da Vinci Surgical System

Timothy Johnson, MD

10:30 a.m. Total Shoulder Replacement with ExactechGPS

Christopher Stark, MD

11a.m. Hip & Knee Replacement with Mako SmartRobotics

Colin Looney, MD.

“We are excited to share with the community the innovative surgical technologies available at Williamson Medical Center and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee by way of this unique hands-on event,” said Darren Harris, BJIT CEO. “We have always been on the forefront of surgical technologies and continue to evolve to offer the most advanced technologies to our community.”

Attendees will have the hands-on opportunity to operate the surgical robots. Free hernia screenings will be offered for attendees throughout the event with on-site appointment scheduling available. Guests will also have the chance to enter to win a pair of Apple Airpods. Light refreshments will be served and other giveaways will also be available.