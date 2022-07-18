6 Live Shows to Check out this Week- July 18, 2022

1 Josh Groban

Tuesday, July 19, 7 pm

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin

Josh Groban brings his Harmony Summer 2022 tour to FirstBank Amphitheater this week with special guest, the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

“After far too long feeling torn away from my favorite part of my musical life, live performance, it is with huge excitement and gratitude to announce that I’ll be back doing what I do best and love most with the Harmony Tour,” says Groban in a statement. “It will be more than a concert for me…it will be a celebration of connection with my friends, fans and colleagues who have been my anchors during the last couple of years and during the course of my career. I hope you’ll join us for these beautiful nights of music.”

Buy tickets here.