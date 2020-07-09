



The Harpeth Hotel, a part of the Curio Collection by Hilton™, and Valor Hospitality Partners, announced the appointment of Devin Walline as Executive Chef to lead the property’s dining concepts and culinary team. In this role, Chef Walline will spearhead all culinary operations at the 119-room property, overseeing 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, as well as the boutique luxury hotel’s catering program.

Under Chef Walline’s direction, The Harpeth’s upscale, signature restaurant, 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails, will offer an approachable yet adventurous menu, with a heavy focus on seasonal dishes infused with a Southern influence, as well as sustainable ingredients sourced from local farmers that offer a true taste of Franklin. Meanwhile, McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions offers a casual concept and menu, serving café and brunch cuisine all day, including fresh pastries, a variety of grab-and-go options and a clever beverage program with handcrafted cocktails, wines, and local beers.

“Both concepts pay patronage to the Southern heritage of Franklin with classic regional ingredients and flavors purposefully paired to deliver a memorable dining experience,” said Chef Walline. “My food is simple and ingredient-driven, designed so guests can indulge in vibrant flavors that tell a delicious story.”

Chef Walline will also oversee the property’s robust banquets and events catering program. Under his leadership, the program will offer guests an experience akin to restaurant dining. Contrary to typical hotel catering menus, The Harpeth’s program will offer unique plated dishes derived from 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails’ and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions’ menus. Catering is offered for storybook weddings and receptions, parties, meetings, and retreats.

A seasoned industry veteran, Chef Walline brings over a decade of experience in the food and beverage industry to The Harpeth team. Most recently, he served as Executive Sous Chef at QED Hospitality, where he oversaw creative menu development, as well as all kitchen staff, helping drive over $14 million in total sales. Prior to his time with QED Hospitality, Chef Walline served as Executive Chef and General Manager at popular Nashville eatery, Edgehill Café.

“Chef Walline is very passionate and has a good sense of how he wants to shape the culinary program at The Harpeth,” said Justin Foster, general manager of The Harpeth. “He has a strong and creative approach, and I am confident he is going to help take us to the next level.”

The appointment of Chef Walline comes on the heels of the reopening of both 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails and McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions. The Harpeth’s culinary venues are currently following recommended operating and cleaning policies, including but not limited to:

Daily temperature checks for all team members.

Required use of PPE among team members.

Disinfection and sanitization of all tables, chairs, and place settings, as well as service supplies and equipment, with virus-grade solution.

Guest sanitization stations provided upon arrival and departure of the restaurant.

No open containers or stations.

Single-use menus.

Minimized table settings with rolled protected silverware.

Enhanced food safety measures.

Contactless in-room dining service.

The hotel will also be implementing Hilton’s CleanStay program, a cleaning process and partnership with Lysol. To learn more about the new program, please visit Hilton.

The Harpeth is currently offering a staycation package for residents of Williamson County and surrounding counties. The package includes a third free night, a $25 credit to McGavock’s Coffee Bar & Provisions, and late checkout with a two-night purchase.

The Harpeth Hotel is located at 130 2nd Avenue N in Franklin, Tennessee, along the banks of the Harpeth River, walking distance to Franklin Square and Historic Main Street. 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails is currently operating from 5 – 9 p.m. for dinner service, while McGavock’s is open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., with a daily happy hour from 4 – 7 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit The Harpeth Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton.



