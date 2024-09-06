Fork of the South to Open Southern Tea Room on September 7

Fork of the South, located at The Factory at Franklin, announced on social media the opening of its tea room- Southern Tea Room.

A soft opening will occur on Saturday, September 7th, but reservations are required. Walk-ins will be accepted based on availability.

Don’t hesitate to contact Southern Tea directly to reserve a table for groups of seven or more and those celebrating a special occasion.

The Southern Tea Rom offers a three-tiered tasting experience. The experience costs $48 per person. It includes a tiered tray of pastries, savories, sweets, and your choice of tea. A soup or salad can be added for an additional charge.

Fork of the South first opened at The Factory in 2019. Over the years, Fork of the South has been housed in different locations at The Factory; they recently moved to building 8 across from Mockingbird Theatre, where they have a general store, ice cream bar, and now a tea room.

Make reservations here.

