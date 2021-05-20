Fore! Golf Homeownership Increasing. Explore 2 Carmel Ln

By
Williamson Source
-
2 Carmel Ln Brentwood TN

This spring, the New York Times reported a story on the increasing popularity of golf course homes. The Governors Club in Brentwood received specific mention. Now, you can own a prime piece of this iconic community. If you’re looking for your own luxury home right on the golf course, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners are proud to present 2 Carmel Ln in Brentwood.

The Nashville area is seeing a growing market for luxury homes and communities with upscale amenities, privacy, and security. Now, the neighborhood’s grandest residence is available on the market. With beautiful views of both the Governors Club golf course, as well as the Brentwood Hills, 2 Carmel Ln is a majestic property built to delight its owners with every terrace and window.

2 Carmel Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

The visual presence of this beautiful home is extraordinary in both the day and evening. The interior includes room after room of exquisite design and construction detail. (And don’t miss the recently added $127,000 Slateline shingle roof.) Truly, an architectural masterpiece to behold…

  • $3,875,000
  • 5 beds
  • 5 full baths; 2 half-baths
  • Three-car garage
  • 12,721 square feet
  • 0.86 acres
  • Built in 2002
  • Elementary School: Crockett Elementary
  • Jr. High School: Woodland Middle School
  • High School: Ravenwood High School

This luxury residence features a home theater, gorgeous private study with lustrous decorative wood-paneled walls, regal twin staircases, large formal dining room, light-filled breakfast dining area, gourmet kitchen, spacious master suite, jacuzzi, elevator, and plenty of outdoor living.

Explore this listing.

Learn More About 2 Carmel Ln

For more information, watch the walk-through video.

Explore Listings Now With Zeitlin Sotheby Realtors

When you’re ready to buy, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners are here to help. With more than 30 years of experience as Middle Tennessee and Franklin, TN, realtors, Warren Bradley Partners understands the market and is prepared to serve you. For more information, call (615) 300-8663.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here