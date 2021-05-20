Fore! Golf Homeownership Increasing. Explore 2 Carmel Ln

This spring, the New York Times reported a story on the increasing popularity of golf course homes. The Governors Club in Brentwood received specific mention. Now, you can own a prime piece of this iconic community. If you’re looking for your own luxury home right on the golf course, the Zeitlin Sotheby realtors at Warren Bradley Partners are proud to present 2 Carmel Ln in Brentwood.

The Nashville area is seeing a growing market for luxury homes and communities with upscale amenities, privacy, and security. Now, the neighborhood’s grandest residence is available on the market. With beautiful views of both the Governors Club golf course, as well as the Brentwood Hills, 2 Carmel Ln is a majestic property built to delight its owners with every terrace and window.

2 Carmel Ln, Brentwood, TN 37027

The visual presence of this beautiful home is extraordinary in both the day and evening. The interior includes room after room of exquisite design and construction detail. (And don’t miss the recently added $127,000 Slateline shingle roof.) Truly, an architectural masterpiece to behold…

$3,875,000

5 beds

5 full baths; 2 half-baths

Three-car garage

12,721 square feet

0.86 acres

Built in 2002

Elementary School: Crockett Elementary

Jr. High School: Woodland Middle School

High School: Ravenwood High School

This luxury residence features a home theater, gorgeous private study with lustrous decorative wood-paneled walls, regal twin staircases, large formal dining room, light-filled breakfast dining area, gourmet kitchen, spacious master suite, jacuzzi, elevator, and plenty of outdoor living.

