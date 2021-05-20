OBITUARY: Bud Lampley

By
Williamson Source
-
Bud Lampley

Bud was a native of Nolensville, where he grew up on a dairy farm. He graduated from Nolensville Elementary School and Franklin High School. He studied Electrical Engineering at U. T. Martin and completed an internship with the Otis Elevator Company in Memphis. Bud returned to farming, living on his grandfather’s farm at the Narrows of the Harpeth River and working at the Dickson Farmers Co-op. Bud and Charlotte were married on October 28, 1982 at Montgomery Bell State Park and after the birth of Rachel, returned to live at Bud’s homeplace in Nolensville. He was a member of the Mill Creek Lodge. Bud was employed by Miller Electric Company as Cost Estimator and Project Manager and retired October 1, 2020. Bud taught in the NECA-IBEW Joint Apprenticeship Training Program for 20 years, including designing labs and writing curriculum. He loved camping and trail rides with family and friends, horses, and his John Deere tractors.

He is preceded in death by his father, Mack Lampley, and is survived by his wife, Charlotte Lampley; daughter, Rachel Lampley; mother, Louise Johnson Lampley; sisters, Mary Jo Schmidt and Kathy Mangrum; nephew, Tige Ballard, and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road, Nashville. Visitation will be Friday 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 12:00-2:00 p.m. Interment will be at the Triune Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to: Native Healing LLC(veterinary clinic), a 501c3, 240 Abo Road, Bosque Farms NM 87068, or on their Facebook page.

Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

